Gabe Giardina leading ASU practices by example

You can tell the Golden Rams are pumped that the Spring game is just one week away.

Every drill has a little extra spice.

Every hit has a little extra bite.

And that's exactly what Gabe Giardina wants to see.

"That's the way we like it. It's been physical out here," said Giardina. "We keep imploring our guys to be physical. Get after each other. The attitude has just been phenomenal. It hasn't been drudgery. It hasn't been a lot of misery out here. It's been fun."

All of that energy starts with Giardina. He's not standing off to the side. He fully immerses himself into practices.

Most coaches just preach for players to run from station to station. Giardina walks it like he talks it.

His involvement has kept the passion high while also keeping the synergy.

"It's been really good. It's been clean," said Giardina. "We haven't had a bunch of shenanigans or anything like that."

Giardina stressed family when he took the job less than a calendar year ago.

The golden Rams have fully embodied that, and it helps that the head of the house isn't up on the hill watching over, but down on the field grinding with his guys.

