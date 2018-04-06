ASU celebrates 115 years of heritage at Founder's Day Convocation

The daughter of the founding ASU president was present. (Source: WALB)

Friday wrapped up Founder's Week at Albany State University, honoring Joseph Winthrop Holley.

John Culbreath served as the guest speaker for this year's Founders Day Convocation.

He earned a bachelor's degree in French from Albany State College and went on to get his doctorate in education from the University of Georgia.

Culbreath said a lot of his success came with the help of others and he wants to encourage people to work together.

"I want us to be a place, not just Albany State University but Albany and Southwest Georgia where everybody helps at least one other person. A small task for everyone who is listening or looking," said Culbreath.

Founders Week commemorates 115 years of heritage.

