Another phase of Monroe Comprehensive High School construction completed

School officials said the completion of this phose couldn't have came at a better time. (Source: WALB)

The new athletic building will open sometime in April. (Source: WALB)

Monroe Comprehensive High School will finish its new gym and athletic complex this month. (Source: WALB)

Monroe Comprehensive High School has made strides in its school construction project.

In January, the school moved into the new academic wing which was in the last phase of construction.

On Friday, the school announced the next phase is near completion.

The gymnasium and athletic complex will be finished this month.

School officials said this couldn't come at a better time since it is celebrating alumni this weekend.

"This is an opportunity for us and this construction for them to come back and see all of the newness that's here. Those are of course very exciting things for the Monroe community," said Monroe Comprehensive High School Principal Vinson Davis.

Now every 10 to 11 months, the school will have a new portion of the school completed.

After the athletic complex is finished, crews will begin work on the fine arts wing.

All construction will be finished in 2019.

