Parents concerned after threat prompts Mitchell Co. school closure

Threats against a Southwest Georgia school prompted officials to cancel classes on Friday.

Mitchell County School System leaders said that the decision to cancel school was in the best interest of the students, leading them to take action to make sure it doesn't happen again.

Mitchell County Schools have dealt with a series of threats for the last week.

As of late Thursday, things came to a head.

Reports started circulating that a student planned to cause harm at Mitchell County High School, leaving parents and students concerned.

"I was very fearful, especially with the Parkland shooting that just happened. Of course, we wanted to be very cautious of sending our kid to school," said Temika Williams, a parent of a Mitchell County student.

Williams has a son who is in the 10th grade at Mitchell County High School. She's concerned with how many threats have been made toward the school recently.

According to the school system, two students made comments about a shooting last week. They were both expelled.

"We were pleased with how it was handled after they got all the facts," said Williams.

Thursday night another threat was made by a student on social media saying he was going to "shoot up" the school, which made the Williams family and others even more concerned.

"After the second threat came about, we got concerned again because our kid came home and he was saying he didn't think it was in the best interest for him to go to school today," said Williams.

Williams called the school, like many others parents, and said administrators immediately took action.

"About 11:30 we did get a call from the school saying that school would be canceled today. So we were pleased that they were getting kind of ahead of whatever is happening to make sure our kids are safe," said Williams

Mitchell County Schools Superintendent Robert Adams said investigators with the sheriff's office are working hard to determine everyone involved with the threats so they can be held accountable.

School officials said students and parents will see a heightened police presence when classes resume Monday. They said officers will stand guard until everyone involved with the threats has been arrested.

