4 taken to hospital after wreck at Nelms Road and Liberty Expressway

Four people were taken to the hospital after a wreck at Nelms Road and Liberty Expressway in Dougherty County Friday afternoon. (Source: WALB)

Four people were taken to the hospital by ambulance after a wreck at Nelms Road and Liberty Expressway in Dougherty County Friday afternoon.

According to Dougherty County Police, the two-car crash happened just after 3 p.m. when a driver of a Honda, heading east on Nelms Road, stopped at a stop sign at Liberty Expressway and then pulled into the intersection.

DCP officers said that's when the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe, heading north on Liberty Expressway, struck the Honda.

Police said that three people in the Tahoe and the driver of the Honda were all taken to the hospital. First responders said that they were all minor injuries.

The driver of the Honda has been cited for failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.