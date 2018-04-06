Albany, Sylvester parks looking for your vote to win $20K

Tift Park is one of many parks hoping to get your vote in a $20,000 national Earth Month Campaign. (Source: WALB)

Parks across South Georgia are hoping to get your vote in a national campaign.

It's called "Meet me at the Park."

The goal is to get more kids connected to nature, increase access to sports and promote healthy living.

The city that gets the most nominations will win the $20,000 to make improvements to a park in its area.

So far both Albany and Sylvester have put a call out for votes.

Albany plans to use the money to beautify Tift Park.

Two groups partnered up for the campaign, the Albany Recreation and Parks Department and Friends of Tift Park.

Their representatives said the main focus is to restore the park to its former glory before the devastating storms hit the area in January of 2017.

"The most important thing is to beautify the park, make the park more healthy and more sporty," said Albany Recreation and Parks Supervisor Tee Taylor.

"It's very important that Albany receives this $20,000 because $20,000 would go a very long way with Tift Park," said Director of Friends at Tift Park Stephen Brimberry.

Sylvester also plans to make landscaping improvements to Jeffords Park on East Franklin Street.

To cast your vote for a park, visit the National Recreation and Park Association website.

Everyone who makes a submission will go into a drawing for a GoPro Prize Pack.

