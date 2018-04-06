Window stickers showcase Thomasville 'ROCK STARS'

If you walk around downtown Thomasville, you may notice some businesses with star stickers in their windows. (Source: WALB)

Downtown Thomasville staff placed stickers at six downtown shops who have all either been nominated or have won the Small Business ROCK STAR Award from the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

Main Street staff said these businesses being recognized is a reflection of the growth and opportunity that exists in Thomasville.

They hope that visitors to the area will stop and find out more about each of the six small businesses with the ROCK STAR stickers.

"We just want to continue the conversation, we want for locals and visitors to ask, 'Hey, how did you get this award?' Because it certainly is an honor," said Main Street Director April Norton.

Several local and state leaders were in downtown Thomasville for the meet your ROCK STARS event celebration kicking off the First Friday Sip & Stroll.

