Crisp Co. kicks off campaign for Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Sheriff's deputies in one South Georgia county are working hard to make sure your loved ones get home safely through a Facebook campaign.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness month.

The Crisp County Sheriff's Office is taking the opportunity to post statistics on Facebook every day about distracted driving.

According to the National Safety Council, more than 40,000 people were killed on our nation's roadways last year alone, with distracted driving being a main contributor.

Sheriff Billy Hancock said he hopes to eliminate distracted driving like eating, texting or using social media.

"We want to encourage people whenever you get behind the wheel of a car. That's the job at hand. driving and operating that motor vehicle to you get where you are going," said Hancock.

Pending the governor's signature, the Georgia House Bill 673 Hands- Free Driving Bill hopes to lower the statistic and help law enforcement regulate distracted driving in Georgia.

Remember social media, texts and phone calls can always wait. What's more important is getting to your destination safely.

