Child airlifted to hospital after wreck in Dougherty County

First responders said a child was airlifted to the hospital after a wreck in Dougherty county on Friday. (Source: WALB)

A child was airlifted to a hospital and another person was taken to Phoebe after a wreck at County Line Road and Moultrie Road in Dougherty County on Friday.

Officials with Dougherty County EMS said the accident was between a semi-truck and another vehicle.

First responders believe the child injured in the accident was airlifted to Macon.

No details have been released on the extent of the injuries or what caused the accident.

This is a developing story and WALB is working to get more details. We will update the information as it comes in.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.