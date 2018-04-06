2 injured after wreck in Dougherty County

First responders said a child was airlifted to the hospital after a wreck in Dougherty county on Friday. (Source: WALB)

Two people were taken to the hospital after a wreck at South County Line Road and Moultrie Road in Dougherty County on Friday.

Of the two, a 7-year-old boy was airlifted to Tallahassee, Florida for treatment. Dougherty County EMS said he is stable.

DCP said the crash happened when the driver of a pickup truck, who was heading north on South County Line Road, stopped at the stop sign but then moved in the intersection at Moultrie Road. That's when a semi-truck driver, heading west on Moultrie Road, struck the pickup.

The pickup truck driver was taken by EMS to Phoebe.

Dougherty County EMS said none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

The pickup truck driver has been cited for failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign.

