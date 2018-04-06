Open house aims to keep Crisp Co. Sheriff's Office transparent

A child was airlifted to a hospital and another person was taken to Phoebe after a wreck at County Line Road and Moultrie Road in Dougherty County on Friday.More >>
This weekend, one South Georgia law enforcement agency will continue its plan to be completely transparent with the public.More >>
The 3rd Annual Glenn Roberts Memorial Blood Drive at the Irwin County Hospital will be on Friday, April 6.More >>
South Georgia has the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of our SWGA under a slight risk for severe weather (2 out of 5). Here's what we can expect.More >>
The Mitchell County School System has announced that school will be closed Friday, April 6 because of a potential threat.More >>
