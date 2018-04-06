Open house aims to keep Crisp Co. Sheriff's Office transparent

That includes the jail, K9 units, EMA, 911 center, and more. (Source: WALB)

The Crisp County Sheriff's Office will host an open house for citizens on Saturday, April 7. (Source: WALB)

This weekend, one South Georgia law enforcement agency will continue its plan to be completely transparent with the public.

The Crisp County Sheriff's Office will host an open house for citizens on Saturday, April 7, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sheriff Billy Hancock explained that the event serves as an opportunity for people who live in Crisp County to find out exactly how the different departments within the sheriff's office work.

That includes the jail, K9 units, EMA, 911 center, and more.

Sheriff Hancock said he believes it's important to have an open, working relationship between deputies and the people they serve.

"(The deputies) go to school here, they work here, their kids play here, they attend church here," he said. "We want people to have an opportunity to see us, other than responding to or answering that call."

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.