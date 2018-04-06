FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible Saturday

South Georgia has the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of our SWGA under a slight risk for severe weather (2 out of 5). Here's what we can expect.More >>
South Georgia has the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of our SWGA under a slight risk for severe weather (2 out of 5). Here's what we can expect.More >>
The Mitchell County School System has announced that school will be closed Friday, April 6 because of a potential threat.More >>
The Mitchell County School System has announced that school will be closed Friday, April 6 because of a potential threat.More >>
A little girl was attacked by a rabid fox while paying in her yard yesterday evening in Valdosta. This happened in a neighborhood in the northern part of Lowndes County, but officials say everyone across South Georgia needs to be aware of the dangers.More >>
A little girl was attacked by a rabid fox while paying in her yard yesterday evening in Valdosta. This happened in a neighborhood in the northern part of Lowndes County, but officials say everyone across South Georgia needs to be aware of the dangers.More >>
GSP officials said one man is dead after a crash in Mitchell County Thursday afternoon.More >>
GSP officials said one man is dead after a crash in Mitchell County Thursday afternoon.More >>
You never know what someone's going through until you walk a mile in their shoes, and Thursday at Valdosta State University students got to see firsthand what life could be like as a deaf person.More >>
You never know what someone's going through until you walk a mile in their shoes, and Thursday at Valdosta State University students got to see firsthand what life could be like as a deaf person.More >>