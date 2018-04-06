FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible Saturday - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible Saturday

By WALB Weather Team
South Georgia has the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of our SWGA under a slight risk for severe weather. (Source: NWS) South Georgia has the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of our SWGA under a slight risk for severe weather. (Source: NWS)
Risk level as of Friday morning. (Source: WALB) Risk level as of Friday morning. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

South Georgia has the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of our SWGA under a slight risk for severe weather (2 out of 5).

Here's what we can expect:

Scattered storms will begin to pop up Saturday morning, and then more widespread activity with strong to severe storms will develop in the afternoon.

Heavy rain, hail, damaging wind and tornadoes are all possible with these storms.

What we know right now:

As of Friday morning, much of our area was already under a “Slight Risk” for severe weather. 

Threats: If a severe storm develops, expect heavy rain (with possible localized flooding), damaging wind (up to 65 mph), hail (up to the size of quarters) and the possibility for a tornado.

Timing: In the morning hours, we can expect just isolated showers and weaker storms. In the afternoon, we have the possibility of widespread activity with strong to severe storms.

Unknowns: This forecast is still changing as this storm system moves through the Southeast.

What can you do before the storm hits:

Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available.

If you have to travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door.

Review your severe weather plan and know what you should do if a severe storm or tornado is near you.

If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go.

