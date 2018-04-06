First Alert Forecast: Stormy Saturday

Warming to 80 degrees this afternoon with increasing clouds and southerly winds around 10 mph.,

Cool start, mild end and increasing clouds Today. Thunderstorms arrive by midday Saturday. There's a marginal to slight risk of severe storms. The primary threat is damaging winds. The storms should end by late afternoon. Cooler and drier Sunday. Monday returns scattered showers and thunderstorms, which could linger into the first part of Tuesday. Drier and eventually warm weather takes over for the end of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

