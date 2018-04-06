First Alert Forecast: Stormy Saturday - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

First Alert Forecast: Stormy Saturday

Warming to 80 degrees this afternoon with increasing clouds and southerly winds around 10 mph., 

Cool start, mild end and increasing clouds Today. Thunderstorms arrive by midday Saturday. There's a marginal to slight risk of severe storms. The primary threat is damaging winds. The storms should end by late afternoon. Cooler and drier Sunday. Monday returns scattered showers and thunderstorms, which could linger into the first part of Tuesday. Drier and eventually warm weather takes over for the end of next week. 

First Alert Meteorologist 

Chris Zelman

  • 6-year-old girl attacked by rabid fox in Lowndes County

    A little girl was attacked by a rabid fox while paying in her yard yesterday evening in Valdosta. This happened in a neighborhood in the northern part of Lowndes County, but officials say everyone across South Georgia needs to be aware of the dangers. 

  • Mitchell Co. Schools closed Friday due to potential threat

    The Mitchell County School System has announced that school will be closed Friday, April 6 because of a potential threat.

  • Mitchell Co. crash kills one

    GSP officials said one man is dead after a crash in Mitchell County Thursday afternoon.

