First Alert Forecast: Gloomy and Wet Monday

Clouds and showers will kick off the work week..

Drier and cooler with plenty of clouds Sunday afternoon. With an easterly flow more clouds than sunshine with cooler 50s and 60s. This brief lull becomes active overnight as light to moderate showers return early Monday. This wedge keeps clouds in tact and temperatures down with highs struggling to reach low 70s. Rain chances hold with a few showers Tuesday morning followed by gradual clearing.

Midweek brings sunshine and a warming trend. Clear cool nights with lows upper 40s to mid 50s and highs low 70s to low 80s Wednesday through Friday.

For the weekend more changes including chances of rain. Saturday isolated showers with warm 80s. Sunday showers likely and cooler highs around 70.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist

Yolanda Amadeo

