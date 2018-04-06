Mitchell Co. crash kills one - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Mitchell Co. crash kills one

(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
MITCHELL CO., GA (WALB) -

One man is dead after a crash in Mitchell County.

GSP officials said Quintavious Sanders, 23, of Baconton, lost control of his Mercury Marquis on Highway 112 near Bridgeboro and struck a tree.

It happened around 5:30 Thursday afternoon.

Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other cars were involved.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved. 

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Mitchell Co. crash kills one

    Mitchell Co. crash kills one

    Friday, April 6 2018 4:13 AM EDT2018-04-06 08:13:53 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    GSP officials said one man is dead after a crash in Mitchell County Thursday afternoon.

    More >>

    GSP officials said one man is dead after a crash in Mitchell County Thursday afternoon.

    More >>

  • Mitchell Co. Schools closed Friday due to potential threat

    Mitchell Co. Schools closed Friday due to potential threat

    Friday, April 6 2018 1:20 AM EDT2018-04-06 05:20:49 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    The Mitchell County School System has announced that school will be closed Friday, April 6 because of a potential threat.

    More >>

    The Mitchell County School System has announced that school will be closed Friday, April 6 because of a potential threat.

    More >>

  • 6-year-old girl attacked by rabid fox in Lowndes County

    6-year-old girl attacked by rabid fox in Lowndes County

    Friday, April 6 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-04-06 05:13:36 GMT
    (Source: Lowndes County)(Source: Lowndes County)
    (Source: Lowndes County)(Source: Lowndes County)

    A little girl was attacked by a rabid fox while paying in her yard yesterday evening in Valdosta. This happened in a neighborhood in the northern part of Lowndes County, but officials say everyone across South Georgia needs to be aware of the dangers. 

    More >>

    A little girl was attacked by a rabid fox while paying in her yard yesterday evening in Valdosta. This happened in a neighborhood in the northern part of Lowndes County, but officials say everyone across South Georgia needs to be aware of the dangers. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly