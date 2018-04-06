Mitchell Co. crash kills one

One man is dead after a crash in Mitchell County.

GSP officials said Quintavious Sanders, 23, of Baconton, lost control of his Mercury Marquis on Highway 112 near Bridgeboro and struck a tree.

It happened around 5:30 Thursday afternoon.

Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other cars were involved.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.