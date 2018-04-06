VSU holds 'Deaf Deaf World' event

The Mitchell County School System has announced that school will be closed Friday, April 6 because of a potential threat.More >>
A little girl was attacked by a rabid fox while paying in her yard yesterday evening in Valdosta. This happened in a neighborhood in the northern part of Lowndes County, but officials say everyone across South Georgia needs to be aware of the dangers.
You never know what someone's going through until you walk a mile in their shoes, and Thursday at Valdosta State University students got to see firsthand what life could be like as a deaf person.
A Georgia probate judge has been indicted on charges of racketeering and theft by taking after nearly half a million dollars was stolen from the Atkinson County Probate Court's Office.
The Albany Police Department and state agencies have launched a child abuse investigation aimed at the Open Hearts and Minds Learning Center on East Broad Avenue.
