VSU holds 'Deaf Deaf World' event

You never know what someone's going through until you walk a mile in their shoes, and Thursday at Valdosta State University students got to see firsthand what life could be like as a deaf person.

The event is called Deaf Deaf World, put on by VSU students.

Students were able to go through different courses that highlighted those who were deaf and made significant contributions to the world and different scenarios where they had to try and communicate without speaking.

"People who can hear don't often think about what access a deaf person might need, so sometimes I think it is over looked," said VSU student Maggi Watkins.

The main goal is to spread awareness to the hearing community about the difficulties a deaf person goes through.

Students also want to encourage those who are deaf that they can do anything that another person can do regardless of the circumstance.

