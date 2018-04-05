Westover Relays to prepare track clubs for region

April is moving along swiftly, and so is track season.

Friday night will be the Westover Relays, which serves as the regular season finale for many area track and field programs.

The meet is set up to prime teams for the region and state meets.

The event will follow the same format, and will give runners a good feel for what to expect.

Every year it draws one of the largest crowds for a regular season track meet in south Georgia.

This year will be no different with 19 schools coming into Hugh Mills.

"One of the great things about our event, there are 7 different classifications attending our event from 7A down to single-A and private," said Westover coach Lewis Smith." So you get a chance to see the best of the best in all classifications."

The 15th annual Westover relays start at 4 in Hugh Mills Stadium Friday night.

