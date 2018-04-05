Mitchell Co. Schools closed Friday due to potential threat

The Mitchell County School System has announced that school will be closed Friday, April 6 because of a potential threat.

The school system released the following statement:

The Mitchell County School System (MCSS) will be closed on Friday, April 6th due to safety concerns because of a recent threat posted on the internet. School Administration is working with law enforcement and school is expected to resume on Monday, April 9th at the regular time. Notification will be sent via of local news, school website and our school alert system. MCSS faculty and staff will not report to school.

This is a developing story and WALB News 10 will update the information as details come in.

