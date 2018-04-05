Vehicle stolen from parking lot of Albany dealership, police investigating

Albany police are investigating after a vehicle was stolen from a dealership. (Source: WALB)

Albany police are investigating a burglary after a car was stolen from a dealership lot.

According to a police report, sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, someone smashed the front door of the Shoemaker Auto Sales on West Oglethorpe Boulevard.

Police said the suspect stole a blue 2006 Chrysler 300 from the parking lot.

Officers also say the suspect ripped out surveillance wires and stole a set of keys.

The incident is still under investigation.

