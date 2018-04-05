New Seasons Church finds new temporary home

New Seasons will hold services in the old Mount Zion Baptist Church facility on MLK Drive until they find a permanent location. (Source: WALB)

Over 80 members of the association helped New Seasons move out of Raleigh White. (Source: WALB)

More than 80 members of the Mallary Baptist association came to help New Seasons members move their belongings out of the Raleigh White building on Thursday.

Raleigh White is the first church ever put out of the Southern Baptist association for racism.

Pastor of New Seasons, Marcus Glass, said that despite the attitudes of Raleigh White towards his own church, he is still praying that they can mend the relationship between the two churches in the future.

Glass said they will hold services in the old Mount Zion Baptist Church facility on MLK Drive until the church finds a permanent location.

"I think that is so awesome that they would not only see us through our time of struggle and contention but also try to find a new facility. I know it's important to our members, it's important to me as a pastor to get relocated into a place where we can continue to serve our community," said Glass.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church Pastor Daniel Simmons said his church is glad to help.

Simmons said he has traveled across the country, preaching and working with other churches but has never heard of the types of racism that was happening here in Albany.

"I know that racism exists, I know that prejudice exists everywhere. It is rare that I have seen it at the level that it allegedly happened, you just don't see it," said Simmons.

New Seasons Church will hold its services at the Old Mt Zion facility on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive starting this Sunday.

