Albany Area CrimeSTOPPERS running low on reward funds

Law enforcement in the Albany area say CrimeSTOPPERS is vital to their work in making your streets safe. (Source: WALB)

Law enforcement in the Albany area say CrimeSTOPPERS is vital to their work in making your streets safe.

"Once you get the community involved with crime, it's just a great collaboration with law enforcement and the citizens. Because everyone is working together to decrease the crime rate," said Albany Police Public Information Officer Phyllis Banks.

Recently, the CrimeSTOPPERS tip line has worked well.

"We've had a lot of success over the last few months. We've had a good many tips come in that we've had to pay out rewards," said Albany Area CrimeSTOPPERS Board Chair Judy Randle.

So many payouts lately, that now CrimeSTOPPERS' funds are low.

Albany Area CrimeSTOPPERS is a non profit volunteer organization that gives reward money for anonymous tips to law enforcement. It works with all the police agencies in Dougherty, Lee and Worth counties, including the school police and Albany State University Police.

"We have not received funding from the city for many years," Randle explained. "So, we are going to reach out to them and ask for support."

Meanwhile CrimeSTOPPERS is asking the community businesses to help with donations. It would love to have more volunteers and is asking South Georgians to get involved.

Albany police said that not having CrimeSTOPPERS would slow down their investigations and they would appreciate the support from the people in all three of the counties.

"A combination of CrimeSTOPPERS and social media, we'll get tons, tons of tips coming through," said Banks. "And it's just that one tip that has the correct information that leads to that arrest. That is the case breaker."

CrimeSTOPPERS also allows people to keep their streets safe while giving information anonymously. Police will tell you rewards work, and South Georgians will provide information to crimes for cash.

CrimeSTOPPERS is asking that businesses or individuals who want to help fight crime in Dougherty, Lee, or Worth counties donate to help them build back up its reward fund.

You can drop off your donation at the Albany Police Department, Sylvester Police Department, or Lee County Sheriff's Office. Checks should be made out to Albany Area CrimeSTOPPERS

You can also make donations on the CrimeSTOPPERS website.

CrimeSTOPPERS is also looking for volunteers to help make your streets safer.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.