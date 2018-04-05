Albany Utilities warns about scam calls

The 21,000 square foot facility has four floors, and representatives have been cross-trained to better serve customers. (Source: WALB)

Albany Utilities officials say several customers have reported receiving calls from people claiming to be from the city. The callers are saying payments have been denied, and they will turn off your utilities unless you send payment immediately.

City officials say these are scam calls, and that Albany Utilities does not request credit card information over the phone. Do not give them any financial or personal information.

If you get a call from someone saying they are from Albany Utilities demanding payment, hang up and report it to Albany Utilities at 229-883-8330, or call Albany Police at 229-431-2100.

Below is the City of Albany media release.

Albany, GA (April 5, 2018) – Albany Utilities officials want customers to be aware of a utility phone scam. Customers have reported receiving calls from someone stating that their payment has been denied or never received, then demanding immediate payment of the utility bill to avoid service interruption.

Albany Utilities representatives will never request financial information like a credit card number, bank routing number or account number over the phone. All payments made online or made to the automated bill pay go through a third-party vendor. Steven Carter, Chief Information Officer, states, “Once notified of the scam, I checked with our third-party vendor and they have no record or indication that there is a data breach.” If customers receive a suspicious call, they should capture as much information about the caller as possible. Chief Michael Persley says, “We want citizens to be safe with their personal information. Never give your personal credit card or banking information to an unknown caller.” If you receive a call from someone requesting this information, please notify Albany Utilities at 229.883.8330 or the Police Department at 229.431.2100.

For more information, please contact Phyllis Whitley-Banks, Public Information Officer at 229.733.0031.

###

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.