Air Methods, a Southwest Georgia helicopter ambulance service now carries blood products on board for severely injured patients.

Instead of patients having to wait to get blood at trauma centers, the trauma center comes to them from the air.

Critical care patients who have lost blood can have blood transfusions on the aircraft donated by Life South.

Since January 2017, the service has been able to administer blood 200 times.

"Our goal is to have somebody from the time of the incident to have somebody at the trauma center within an hour. But within that hour, they can actually die from hemorrhage, from blood loss. So we're giving them a little bit of extra time by replacing their blood they're losing," explained Jake Paulson, a flight paramedic for Air Methods.

The helicopter service said individuals now have a better chance of survival after receiving blood immediately. It also said two months ago, they began giving patients antibiotics in the field as well.

