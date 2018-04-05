Albany flea market to have grand opening Saturday

Despite some damage from January 2017 storms, most of the market will be open. (Source: WALB)

Danny Saunders is one of the owners of the flea market. (Source: WALB)

The gates will open at 7 a.m. on Saturday. (Source: WALB)

A popular Albany flea market is back and owners say they're hoping to have their best year yet.

The Albany Flea Market on North Washington Street has been operating on and off for the past decade.

Last year it opened for a few months for the first time in years.

The storm had torn apart a large area of the market, but co-owner Danny Saunders said they were able to still use the front area.

Saunders said the market was doing well, but they had to close to deal with multiple deaths in the family.

This year, they've been working to make the market a Saturday event for the whole family.

"There's stuff here for all ages and different stuff. We are looking out for the community. We want to get the community together to see that we are here and we aren't going anywhere," explained Saunders.

This Saturday the market will have live music by country singer Chris Taylor, dozens of vendors, a bounce house for kids and food trucks.

Gates will open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

