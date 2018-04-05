Camilla cemetery to use technology enhancement to help locate plots

City of Camilla will also rename sections of the cemetery to help locate plots. (Source: WALB)

The City of Camilla will use GPS technology to help individuals find burial plots down to the very spot. (Source: WALB)

Oakview Cemetery in Camilla will make enhancements to help families better find burial plots. (Source: WALB)

For years, families in Camilla have had a difficult time locating and purchasing burial plots at Oakview Cemetery due to lots of plots with no nameplates.

To help eliminate that problem, the city of Camilla started a cemetery mapping project.

The city will use GPS technology systems to assist with locating plots in the graveyard along with providing the family with a deed afterwards.

Families in Camilla will now be able to have peace of mind with this new solution.

"It's very important for someone purchasing a cemetery plot that can be used today or 15 years from today to have something, a deed they can hold on to and say this is where the burial will be for my family," said Camilla Interim City Manager Steve Sykes.

The cemetery is also working on renaming sections of the graveyard for easy access for families.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.