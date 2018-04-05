GRAPHIC: Mother claims 7-month-old was burned at Albany day care

An Albany woman has reported that her 7-month-old son was burned at a day care. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Police Department and state agencies have launched a child abuse investigation aimed at the Open Hearts and Minds Learning Center on East Broad Avenue.

The case involves a 7-month-old child being burned.

Brittney Williams said the director at Open Hearts and Minds Learning Center asked to speak with her when she picked up her 7-month-old son Asher on Monday.

Williams said the director told her an incident occurred when the teacher was washing Asher. She told Williams the water may have burned the child.

Immediately, Williams said the director was trying to calm her down, telling her to put aloe vera on the burn but not report the incident because it wouldn't be worth it.

"You pay your money for your child to be taken care of and for you to get off work and see something like this and there is nothing being done about it, this is just ridiculous and I'm really afraid for the other children," said Williams.

Williams said the director went as far as writing her a $3,000 check to keep quiet about the incident.

Williams said that when she got home that night, the red rash turned into blisters and she took Asher to the hospital.

Police confirmed Asher was admitted to Phoebe North and then transferred to a burn center in Augusta, but has since been released.

Albany police said this is an open investigation.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, also known as Bright from the Start, is also investigating the incident.

WALB went to speak to officials at the day care on Thursday, but they asked us to leave the property.

