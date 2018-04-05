Albany attractions band together for joint membership

The Thronateeska Heritage Center is one of the locations participating. (Source: WALB)

A number of Albany area attractions are teaming up to let you enjoy them all under one membership.

During the month of September, Chehaw Park, the Flint RiverQuarium, Throneteeska Heritage Center and the Civil Rights Museum will allow you to use a membership for one attraction at all of the attractions.

This means if you have a family membership at the Flint Riverquarium, you can also go to the zoo or the Civil Rights Museum at no extra cost.

It's an effort to showcase all that Albany has to offer.

"A lot of folks don't realize Albany has five cultural attractions. That's quite unusual for a city of this size and that's something we should be celebrating," said Flint RiverQuarium Operations Manager Vicki Churchman.

While September is still months away, you can buy your yearly membership now at the different attractions.

Many of them will be announcing their summer camp schedules soon.

