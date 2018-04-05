Woman arrested for public indecency twice in one week

Marilyn Ann Hobb has spent a second night behind bars after reports of public indecency. (Source: APD)

An Albany woman has spent a second night behind bars after reports of public indecency.

Marilyn Ann Hobb, 35, faces two public indecency charges.

She was arrested Tuesday morning after causing a scene in the middle of West Second Avenue.

Cars reported she was pulling her dress up, wearing nothing underneath.

Police say she was standing in the middle of the street.

But this wasn't her first run-in with police. They say they've had calls about her before.

Last Thursday, she was reportedly flashing cars in the alley behind the Dunkin Donuts on West Oglethorpe.

Police noted they did try to bring Hobb to Aspire Behavioral Health or a hospital, but she didn't want to go.

