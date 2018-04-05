Tift Park looking for nominations for national recreation grant

The city needs your help to get Tift Park in the running for a $20,000 grant. (Source: WALB)

The city needs your help to get Tift Park in the running for a $20,000 grant.

It's part of a national campaign called "Meet Me at the Park" between the National Recreation and Park Association, Disney, ESPN and ABC.

The city that gets the most nominations wins the $20,000 grant to make improvements to a local park.

And if that's not enough, everyone who casts a nomination will go into a drawing for a GoPro Prize Pack.

To nominate Tift Park, you can do that here.

Nominations will be accepted until the end of April.

