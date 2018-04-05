Atkinson Co. judge indicted after $430K goes missing - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Atkinson Co. judge indicted after $430K goes missing

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
Marjorie O’Brien (Source: Atkinson County Sheriff's Office) Marjorie O’Brien (Source: Atkinson County Sheriff's Office)
ATKINSON CO., GA (WALB) -

A Georgia probate judge has been indicted on charges of racketeering and theft by taking after nearly half a million dollars was stolen from the Atkinson County Probate Court's Office.

Probate Judge Marjorie O’Brien was arrested on January 27, 2017, and charged with one count of theft by taking.

An investigation was launched into the possible theft of funds by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at the request of Superior Court Judge Howard McClain on January 17, 2017.

During the investigation, the GBI determined O’Brien had stolen approximately $430,000 from the Atkinson county Probate court's Office between 2010 and 2016.

On Monday, O'Brien was indicted by an Atkinson County grand jury on two counts of racketeering and 81 counts of theft by taking.

The case is being prosecuted by the Georgia Attorney General's Office.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved. 

