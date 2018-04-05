Dougherty Co. schools to hold job fair to fill 2018-2019 open positions

The job fair is Saturday, April 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Albany Civic Center. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County Schools will host a job fair this weekend to find people to fill jobs for the 2018-2019 school year.

DCSS Human Resources Director Jill Addison said the job fair provides a chance for people to see the school system's passion for educating well-rounded students.

"We have an opportunity to impact lives on a daily basis," Addison explained. "School systems are a wonderful place to do that and be a member of a community where we are producing productive citizens and really watching students grow and mature."

There are open positions in transportation, custodial, school nutrition and special education along with teachers on all levels.

The job fair will be Saturday, April 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Albany Civic Center.

Applicants should be prepared for an interview on site. Bring a resume, and if available, unofficial transcripts.

