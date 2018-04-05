Dougherty Co. schools to hold job fair to fill 2018-2019 open positions

If you're in a domestic violence situation, it's time to get help.More >>
If you're in a domestic violence situation, it's time to get help.More >>
Georgia legislators said making sure victims of sexual assaults, specifically children, are taken care of and have their rights protected is a top priority.More >>
Georgia legislators said making sure victims of sexual assaults, specifically children, are taken care of and have their rights protected is a top priority.More >>
A number of Albany area attractions are teaming up to let you enjoy them all under one membership.More >>
A number of Albany area attractions are teaming up to let you enjoy them all under one membership.More >>
The House has passed a proposal that would establish a free-speech policy at schools in the University System of Georgia.More >>
The House has passed a proposal that would establish a free-speech policy at schools in the University System of Georgia.More >>
The Albany Police Department and state agencies have launched a child abuse investigation aimed at the Open Hearts and Minds Learning Center on East Broad Avenue.More >>
The Albany Police Department and state agencies have launched a child abuse investigation aimed at the Open Hearts and Minds Learning Center on East Broad Avenue.More >>