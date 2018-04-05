Editorial: Fighting the opioid crisis in SWGA

Southwest Georgia communities, as well as communities across the nation, are dealing with opioid-related deaths at staggering numbers.

As a result, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler has sounded the alarm!

Last year alone, 17 people in Albany-Dougherty County lost their lives to drug overdoses.

Fowler, along with local law enforcement agencies, including the Albany & Dougherty Police Departments, the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit, EMS, & Dougherty County Schools (both public and private) are collaborating in an Opioid Awareness Campaign Kickoff in mid-April.

A presentation by local students will show the devastating results of opioid abuse.

There will also be a message from a mother who lost her son to opioids. Certified counselors and religious leaders will be there, too.

According to the CDC, overdoses have jumped 30% across the US.

We are encouraged that our local leaders are taking steps to hopefully prevent those numbers from going even higher.

We strongly encourage participation in this campaign kickoff to be held April 17, at 10 a.m. at the Albany Civic Center.

