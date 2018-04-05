Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Valdosta

Marijuana found during search of vehicle. (Source: VPD)

A man has been arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop in Valdosta Wednesday.

According to the Valdosta Police Department, Cameron Venus, 26, was pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt.

When Venus was stopped, the officer noticed a strong marijuana order coming from the car.

After a search of the car, several items were found including:

Over 370 grams of Marijuana with an estimated street value of $7,671

Multiple drug paraphernalia items that are commonly associated with the production and distribution of narcotics

A .380 caliber pistol

Venus was arrested and transported to the Lowndes County Jail.

He is being charged with several counts:

possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute (felony)

possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (felony)

possession of tools during the commission of a crime (felony)

possession of THC oil (felony)

safety belt required (misdemeanor)

