Masters counsel congratulated the Masters grounds team on another great year of the flourishing beauty of the course. The beauty of the course is something the masters takes great priDE in. From the green grass, to the blooming flowers, this course makes its appearance the show stopper, next to the golfers. The chairman also announced some other news.

“In October, we will help conduct the tenth Asia pacific amateur championship which will be held in Singapore." said Ridley. "In January, we return to Cora de camp in the Dominican Republic, where the fifth Latin amateur will be conducted. Sunday’s dribe chip and putt national finals was the fifth addition of this fun and meaningful program aimed at boys and girls in all fifty states.”

The boys and girls drive chip and putt, is in its fifth year after it was founded in 2013 by the masters tournament and the PGA of America. This event is a free nation wide junior golf development competition aimed at growing the game and allowing the future of golf, to flourish. They want to allow kids between the ages of seven and fifteen, the opportunity to show what they’ve got on a national stage. Allowing them the opportunity to do it on the worlds most famous course.

The chairman stated that they have one common goal of this.

“All of these initiative promote the same fundamental mission." said Ridley. "Creating role models who inspire young girls and boys to take up the game. In doing so, we hope youthful enthusiasm will help develop into a life long passion.”

In doing this he hopes that kids will enjoy golf, and hopes this will bring kids to strive for the greatness that golf can provide. That’s why he has announced a new addition to the golf course.

“So today, I am proud and extremely excited to announce a new extension to have this mission directed at a segment of our sport that is so important." said Ridley. "One that is Vital to the future of golf. Beginning next year, we will invite 72 of games best women amateur golfers from around the world to compete in the inaugural Augusta national amateur championship.”



The chairman is hoping this is something that will help, not only the Augusta National, but the game of golf as a whole.

