Hundreds expected at Ocilla blood drive

The 3rd Annual Glenn Roberts Memorial Blood Drive at the Irwin County Hospital will be on Friday, April 6.

The drive honors an Ocilla businessman who lost his life to cancer in 2016. At that time he needed platelets and blood, so the drive was dedicated in his honor.

In 2016, the hospital received 103 units of blood. In 2017, 156 units of blood were donated. And now hospital workers are hoping for 175 units.

OneBlood is the organization that collects the blood. On Friday, organizers are planning to have five of their red buses and they are expecting a large turnout.

This is the largest single-day blood drive for OneBlood in the southeastern part of the U.S.

According to OneBlood, one in three people will need a blood transfusion at some point in their life.

Those who donate will get a free t-shirt and breakfast or lunch.

The drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Irwin County Hospital is located at 710 North Irwin Avenue in Ocilla.

