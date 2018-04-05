Hundreds expected at Ocilla blood drive

The Mitchell County School System has announced that school will be closed Friday, April 6 because of a potential threat.More >>
The Albany Police Department and state agencies have launched a child abuse investigation aimed at the Open Hearts and Minds Learning Center on East Broad Avenue.More >>
More than 80 members of the Mallary Baptist association came to help New Seasons members move their belongings out of the Raleigh White building on Thursday.More >>
Law enforcement in the Albany area say CrimeSTOPPERS is vital to their work in making your streets safe.More >>
Albany Utilities officials say several customers have reported receiving calls from people claiming to be from the city.More >>
