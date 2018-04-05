Strawberry season starts soon - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Strawberry season starts soon

By Ashley Bohle, Reporter
TERRELL CO., GA (WALB) -

Thousands of strawberries will soon be ready to be picked and eaten in Terrell County.

Owner of Mark's Melon Patch, Mark Daniel, said the cool weather delayed strawberry season. 

Daniel said last winter was not nearly as cold as this year's.

Since we saw freezing temps during parts of March, the ripening of the red berries became backed up by almost two weeks.

He hopes after Wednesday night's and Thursday morning's chilly weather we'll soon be out of the woods.

"Next weekend, I think we'll be rocking and rolling. And it's a decent amount out there every day, but it's just not like it will be soon," said Daniel

Daniel expects the yield to peak in mid-April and stay there until the end of May. 

