MOST WANTED: Willie Bush, Jr.

This week one of Albany's Most Wanted is making a second appearance and is being sought by police less than two years after getting out prison.

Felony warrants have been issued for Willie James Bush, Jr., 43, on charges of aggravated battery, parole violation and theft by deception.

This is not his first run-in with the law.

MORE:

+GSP names wanted felon after high speed chase

+Wanted man captured in Albany

+Bush makes first court appearance

Back in 2013, troopers said Bush led them on a high-speed chase on the Liberty Expressway. A woman was injured when they said he struck her car.

Bush was later arrested during a raid at his home where drugs were recovered.

Bush was sentenced to 10 years in prison but got parole in 2016.

His last known address was the 1200 block of Stephens Street.

Bush is 5'9", 150 lbs. and he has gold front teeth.

If you have any information on Bush's whereabouts, you are asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.