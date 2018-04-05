Lawsuit: Immigration detainees have inadequate lawyer access

Immigrant rights advocates accuse federal immigration authorities of making it difficult for immigrants held at two detention centers in Georgia and one in Louisiana to access and communicate with lawyers.More >>
Chehaw will be hosting the Native American Cultural Festival April 13 - 15, and Chehaw's Natural Resources Manager Ben Kirkland has set up 12 teepees around Albany to publicize the event.More >>
Dougherty County Superintendent Kenneth Dyer has been selected to participate in the prestigious Joint Civilian Orientation Conference Program, hosted by the Secretary of Defense.More >>
The Albany Civil Rights Institute opened a memorial exhibit to honor Martin Luther King Jr.More >>
An Albany woman accepted the keys to her new home on Wednesday from the Flint River Habitat for Humanity program.More >>
