DCSS superintendent to participate in Secretary of Defense program

Dyer said he will use this opportunity to better work with military families and students in the Dougherty County School System. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County Superintendent Kenneth Dyer has been selected to participate in the prestigious Joint Civilian Orientation Conference Program, hosted by the Secretary of Defense.

This is a nationwide program and after an extensive application process, Dyer was selected to represent South Georgia.

Dyer will travel to several military bases over the course of a week, learning about the technology that is associated with military operations and how they impact civilian life.

With a Marine base in Albany, Dyer said he will use this opportunity to better work with military families and students in the Dougherty County School System.

"The technology and how they provide for our safety and security and so it's an opportunity for us to learn more so we can help others in our community know more about the military as well," said Dyer.

Dyer will leave for his expedition on June 10.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.