Albany Civil Rights Institute holds memorial to commemorate MLK

The Institute wanted to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the association of Martin Luther King. (Source: WALB)

The memorial highlights most of the work that he completed during his time in Albany Georgia during the civil rights movement. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Civil Rights Institute opened a memorial exhibit to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

The Institute wanted to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the association of King because he was such a staple in the civil rights movement.

The memorial highlights most of the work that he completed during his time in Albany, Georgia during the civil rights movement.

One very unique piece the institute has is the King's original obituary.

Executive Director Frank Wilson said the exhibit is free to the public because King paid the ultimate price for the freedoms we have today.

"He said you should be willing to die for a cause and in many ways, that's what he did," said Wilson.

The exhibit will be open through Saturday.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.