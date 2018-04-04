Baptist association offers pathway to reinstatement for GA church disassociated for racism

Chehaw will be hosting the Native American Cultural Festival April 13 - 15, and Chehaw's Natural Resources Manager Ben Kirkland has set up 12 teepees around Albany to publicize the event.More >>
Dougherty County Superintendent Kenneth Dyer has been selected to participate in the prestigious Joint Civilian Orientation Conference Program, hosted by the Secretary of Defense.
The Albany Civil Rights Institute opened a memorial exhibit to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
An Albany woman accepted the keys to her new home on Wednesday from the Flint River Habitat for Humanity program.
On Wednesday, the New Seasons Church in Albany moved all of its equipment and supplies out of the building they shared with Raleigh White Baptist Church after Raleigh White was disassociated by the Mallary Baptist Association Tuesday night.
