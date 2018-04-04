Flint River Habitat for Humanity dedicates home to Albany woman

This home has been in the works for 15 months and has been completely rehabed from the ground up. (Source: Jordan Parker)

An Albany woman accepted the keys to her new home on Wednesday from the Flint River Habitat for Humanity program.

The home has been in the works for 15 months and has been completely rehabbed from the ground up.

The homeowner asked we not reveal her identity because of safety concerns but she told WALB News 10 that she was thrilled and honored to be a part of the Habitat program.

In order to qualify for the program, a prospective homeowner must complete 300 Sweat Equity hours in the Flint River Habitat ReStore.

This is the second home in two weeks presented to deserving homeowners.

Executive Director Scooter Courtney said moments like this are what Habitat for Humanity is all about.

"This is my fourth dedication and it's truly a blessing to be a part of Habitat and do this because this is what Habitat is all about," said Courtney.

Flint River Habitat for Humanity is extending its work to Lee County and will have its first groundbreaking on April 21.

