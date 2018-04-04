Albany-Dougherty EDC honors local businesses

It was a packed crowd for the award luncheon. (Source: WALB)

Four corporations were presented with awards Wednesday. (Source: WALB)

Albany and Dougherty County industries are being highlighted for their achievements.

At Wednesday's annual Economic Development Commission luncheon, four industries were recognized.

Procter & Gamble took an award for global commerce.

MillerCoors took one for excellence in innovation, the Marine Corps Logistics Command received one for economic impact in the community and Phoebe Putney Health Systems took one for corporate community citizenship.

Albany-Dougherty EDC President Justin Strickland and Chamber of Commerce President Barbara Rivera Holmes spoke to a packed room about the importance of the area's corporations.

They said MillerCoors' focus on decreasing energy and carbon foot-prints, being land-fill free and moving towards a zero-waste operation won them their award.

MillerCoors representatives said the company was excited to get the award.

Maurice York, the MillerCoors vice president said for a company that has been around for decades, they take great pride in being innovative.

"The men and women here in Albany have a great thirst for knowledge, work ethic and the partnership with the EDC speaks for itself," said York.

York said the company looks forward to continue working with the EDC and growing its operations in Albany.

