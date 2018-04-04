CDBG recognizes businesses during Albany's Community Development - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

CDBG recognizes businesses during Albany's Community Development Week

Albany and Dougherty County Community Development leaders put a spotlight on several businesses and organizations Wednesday. 

It was part of Community Development Week.

The recipients were recognized for growing successful businesses and organizations in Albany.

Many of them used Community Development Block Grants to get started.

The Alzheimer's Outreach Center was one of the organizations that was recognized.  

Executive Director Virginia Griffin encourages more businesses to get involved with the Community Development Block Grants.

"I don't know of any non-profit organization in town that doesn't need money and I don't know of anybody who shouldn't be networking and doesn't want to network," said Griffin. 

The Alzheimer's Outreach Center was honored on Wednesday ahead of its 30th anniversary.   

Other businesses recognized included:  

  • Open Arms, Inc.
  • Strive2Thrive, Inc.
  • Community In Schools of Albany/Dougherty, Inc.
  • Alzheimer’s Outreach Center of South Georgia, Inc.
  • Albany Technical Foundation, Inc.
  • International Development Resource Organization dba Albany Second Chance
  • Jubilee Financial Services                                           
  •  Albany Community Together, Inc. 
  • Southwest Georgia Regional Commission                           
  • New Visions
  • Keisha Massey – Prime Consulting (Contractor for ESG Program)
  • Thelma Watson – Facilitator, Capacity Building Workshops
  • Thelma Johnson – Facilitator, Capacity Building Workshops
  • Albany Community Together (A.C.T.)
  • Being Empowered Successful Training (B.E.S.T.)
  • Hampton East Neighborhood Watch

 If you are interested in learning more about CDBG, call the Community Development office in the Micro Business Center. 

