April named 'Fair Housing Month' by Albany, Dougherty Co. leaders

Mayor Dorothy Hubbard and Dougherty County Chairman Chris Cohilas signed a joint proclamation at the Albany Housing Authority Wednesday, making April 'Fair Housing Month' in Albany and Dougherty County.

The Fair Housing Act of 1968 protects people from discrimination when they are renting, buying or securing loans and it has historical significance.

It was signed just 7 days after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

City officials said acceptance in housing puts residents on a path to be successful in the community.

"We know from studies there is a relationship between housing stability and success in schools. And no one wants to feel like they're not wanted, so if you're discriminated against that's an indication that someone doesn't want you. We think it's important to provide education to Albanians, so that they will know their rights and responsibilities under the law." said Fair Housing Consultant Thelma Watson.

She also said that last year, 28,000 complaints were filed nationwide.

You can file a housing discrimination complaint here.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.