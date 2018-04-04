VPD offers opportunity for residents to drop off drugs

The Valdosta Police Department began a Consumer Drug Take-Back Program Tuesday.

The department has contracted with the drug disposal company and placed a Drug Dropbox in the outer lobby at police headquarters, which will be open 24 hours a day.

All prescription and medicinal-related drugs can be dropped off including Schedule II-V controlled substances.

This drug drop box is very similar to a US Postal Mailbox, just open the top drawer, place medication inside, and close the drawer.

Once a month, the discarded drugs will be properly disposed of by an outside company following guidelines for disposal of Schedule II-V drugs.

There is no fee or documentation required for citizens.

Chief Brian Childress stated, "In the light of the issues with opioids and other prescription drugs in our country, this Drug Drop-Off box gives our citizens a way to discard unused prescription drugs safely and to avoid them ending up in the wrong hands."

