UGA Tifton hosts rededication for newly renovated building

Members of the University of Georgia Tifton campus celebrated the newly renovated Agricultural Research Building with a rededication on Wednesday.

Renovations to the building include the addition of high-efficiency LED lighting, extensive fiber-optic cable and wireless internet capabilities along with many of its original features.

Renovations to the building concluded in early March with the help of $5 million in state support.

The building houses the Department of Animal and Dairy Science which sits on the first and second floor and the Department of Entomology which covers the third floor. It sits at the front of UGA Tifton, adjacent to the H.H. Tift building, which was renovated in 2016.

At the rededication, UGA President Jere W. Morehead highlighted the Tifton campus' impact on the community and the important research enabled by the newly renovated building.

In his speech, he said:

This facility helps ensure that UGA faculty, staff and students have the space they need for our critical agricultural research and education programs. I would like to thank the state and the University System Board of Regents for their investment in this project, which ultimately is an investment in both the future of the UGA Tifton campus and the vitality of Georgia's number one industry.

UGA Tifton Assistant Dean Joe West also said:

We are a campus that prides itself on groundbreaking research that impacts the world. Being able to renovate one of our original buildings will only enhance that research. We strive to make this community and the state of Georgia proud of who we are. We want the UGA Tifton campus to truly reflect the image of the University of Georgia. I feel like we're accomplishing that.

The campus will also kick off its centennial celebration in August.

