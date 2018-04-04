Thomasville restaurants to participate in 'Dining for Disaster Relief'

More than 20 restaurants in Thomasville are coming together to donate 10-percent of their sales to the Red Cross for disaster relief. (Source: WALB)

People in Thomasville are raising money for disaster relief at South Georgia restaurants.

Dining for Disaster Relief event will be held all day Thursday.

More than 20 restaurants in Thomasville are coming together to donate 10-percent of their sales to the Red Cross for disaster relief.

Money raised will also benefit a number of counties across South Georgia, who have seen disaster strike numerous times in the past few years.

"The event has grown every year raising a little more money for the Red Cross. Those dollars stay right here in our chapter. Our chapter is 20 counties, the money goes wherever the chapter is needed. Last year, I think we assisted 80 people in Thomasville for home fires, tornadoes, shelter locations etc," said Mark Harmon, Red Cross chapter board member.

Restaurants participating Thursday are:

Grassroots Coffee

Liam's Restaurant

The Scoop Deli

The Chop House

Hubs and Hops

Jonah's Fish & Grits

Sweet Grass Dairy Cheese Shop

Henderson's

Papa John's Pizza

SASS

Beef O'Brady's

Empire Bagel

Moonspin Pizza

Paulie's Brick Oven

Rancho Grande

SoHo

Maryland Fried Chicken

Barberito's

Diablo's

Smallcakes Cupcakery

Eliano's Coffee

The South Georgia chapter covers Thomas, Brooks, Lowndes, Echols, Clinch, Ware, Charlton, Lanier, Cook, Berrien, Atkinson, Pierce, Coffee, Bacon, Jeff Davis, Ben Hill, Irwin, Wilcox, Telfair and Wheeler counties.

For more information about Red Cross, you can visit its website.

