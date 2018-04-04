Colquitt Packer graduates in the Air Force

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Martha T. Rivera graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force, according to the Joint Hometown News Service in Fort Meade, MD.

Rivera is a 2013 graduate of Colquitt County High School in Moultrie.

