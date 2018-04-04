Valdosta hosts public hearing for annual action plan

The City of Valdosta will host a public hearing for residents to comment on the Annual Action Plan on Tuesday, April 17 at 5:30 p.m. in the Valdosta City Hall Annex, Multi-purpose room.

The hearing will provide information on the proposed use of funding for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for 2018.

Valdosta is proposed to receive $578,619 from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as entitlement funding under the CDBG program.

As an entitlement community, Valdosta is expected to receive a portion of funding every year that Congress passes funding for HUD Entitlement Programs.

The city will continue to assist with housing, infrastructure, and sidewalk projects with the money received from HUD, along with the Small Business SEED Loan Program, the Great Promise Partnership Program and Bulk Trash Amnesty Day.

Neighborhood Development Manager, Vanessa Flucas said:

"Based on the national climate, we are uncertain how long the city will continue to receive this funding. People need to become more aware of what the city is doing and let their legislators know how important this funding is to our community. In the event that this funding should be eliminated, the city could not continue to provide these community development projects."

Citizens can view the proposed Annual Action Plan activities and submit comments online here.

Residents have until Tuesday, May 24 at 5 p.m. to submit written or online comments to the Neighborhood Development Division, located in the Valdosta City Hall Annex, Room 206.

For more information call department staff at (229) 671-3617

